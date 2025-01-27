Three more suspects charged in R15 million kidnapping of businessman

Three Limpopo men appeared briefly in Louis Trichardt Magistrates' Court on charges of extortion, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and kidnapping of a businessman, Eddie Duate Gouveia.

The men, Vusimusi Emmanuel Ndhove, 25, Khathutshelo Godfrey Mutswana, 44, and James Bonginkosi Simelane, 41, allegedly kidnapped Gouveia on October 16, 2024.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Gouveia was allegedly kidnapped by the accused while he was closing his shop in Makhado, and they took him to an unknown place.

"They further demanded a ransom of R15 million from his family," said Malabi-Dzhangi

She added that after police conducted an extensive investigation, nine suspects were arrested: Mishack Gumede,51, Nhlalwenhle Skhosane, 32, Sakhile Gumbi, 35, Khumbusani Nyathi, 34, Abdulmani Mahomed, 54, Ripfumelo Lodwish Ngobeni, 29, Stanley Sithole, 44, Qhubekani Nkiwane, 45, and Mulalo Mutswana, 39.

Gouveia was found in Vuwani.

Malabi-Dzhangi said they have already appeared in court and their matter has been postponed to March 3, 2025, for further bail application.

Meanwhile, the case against the three accused, Ndhove, Mutswana, and Simelane has been postponed to January 29, 2025, for their legal representatives.

[email protected]

IOL