Shailen Singh murder: Woman at the centre of the alleged affair brings 'unusual' application

The woman at the centre of the affair allegations in the Shailen Singh murder case has brought an application to have her version brought forward.

The woman, a State witness, hired Durban advocate Paul Jorgenson to bring forward the application. She claims in an affidavit that the State did not interview her for her version of events.

The magistrate refused the application, saying it was very unusual and that the witness did not show the court that she had any direct interest in the bail.

"It has not been shown that his/her rights would be affected.

"She has no interest in the bail application."

The magistrate ruled that if she has a problem, she should approach the State prosecutor.

The matter is continuing.

Singh was murdered on December 29, 2024. The brothers Ferrel Govender and Darren Govender were arrested on January 1, 2025. The State alleges that Singh was killed because of an affair with Ferrel's girlfriend.

IOL has opted not to name the State witness.

The defence has begun its arguments.

The matter is ongoing.

