Mommy Club actress, Naliyani Govender's, application upheld to have warrant of arrest set aside

The application for Mommy Club actress Naliyani Govender to have a warrant of arrest set aside has been upheld.

However this is pending the review of the judge's decision.

The Durban High Court on Monday ruled that the execution for the warrant of arrest is stayed.

The defence has 10 days to bring a review within 10 court days.

Govender filed an urgent application in the Durban High Court on Friday, to have a warrant of arrest issued against her recalled and set aside.

Judgment was delivered on Monday morning.

The respondents in the matter are co-star of the Mommy Club, Neetasha Singh; as well as SA Police Service (SAPS) station commander at Durban North; policeman Philasande Hlongwa; Colonel Lombard; and the Chief Magistrate at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

In an affidavit, Govender said that the application for her warrant of arrest was authorised by the court as a result of the application made by Singh.

"The high-water mark of my application for the recall of the warrant of arrest is based on the fact that the fourth respondent (Neetasha Singh) has applied for and obtained an interim harassment order against me," she said in her affidavit.

"The application for the interim order as well as the interim order itself was never served on me."

Govender said there was a return of non-service in the court file.

She said nevertheless the court authorised a warrant for her arrest for a court order, which was never served on her.

"My liberty is at stake."

Govender in her affidavit said her attorney had taken every single measure possible to avoid the application and to resolve the matter amicably in respect of wrongful issuing of the warrant for her arrest.

She further added that both she and Singh star in the reality show which was broadcast on Showmax nationwide.

"It is a television reality show similar to for example the Real Housewives of Durban and internationally, The Kardashians."

Govender said at the end of the season they appeared in the Reunion.

She said it was during the lead-up to the filming of the Reunion that on October 20, 2024, Singh and her husband allegedly approached Govender in her dressing room.

Govender said they made the following comments: "I must not go below the belt in the Reunion," as well as "You are an uneducated, unemployed broke b*tch," and "I know where you live, you are from Reservoir Hills, I own the whole road."

Govender said this was not the first time she was defamed and belittled and as a consequence sought a harassment order on October 15, 2024.

She said Singh breached the interim protection order, was arrested, and appeared in court.

Singh was remanded in custody for a short period and released on bail.

Govender said she travels between Durban and Johannesburg for work.

On October 30, 2024, Singh arrived at Govender's home and served her mother with the order.

She said she has no idea what relief if any was granted in Singh's favour.

Govender denies evading service and said she went to Sydenham police station on October 31, 2024, for the protection order to be served on her.

She said she made arrangements the day before.

On arrival, Govender said she was told the order was not there and waited over two hours.

Govender said her attorney also intervened.

On November 8, 2024, a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Govender denies interfering with Singh on social media.

"I say this broadly as I am uncertain as to what the alleged contraventions are in respect of this matter."

In court papers, Singh alleged that Govender had harassed her for months giving her dirty looks and telling other cast members "she was coming for me".

She said she was having sleepless nights and was "frantic" that Govender would seek vengeance against her.

"Even the public could see that Naliyani has some rooted hatred towards me, which I still don't understand as I do not know her whatsoever."

Singh said she was living in despair and was on meds to control her anxiety.

"Her lack of remorse is evident, I have asked her politely to stop intimidating me."

