LOOK: Police in Mpumalanga act swiftly and recover hijacked Toyota Hilux, arrest two people
Two suspects were arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie which was hijacked at Vosman, near Witbank.
Two suspects are set to appear in court after they were arrested for possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie which was hijacked at Vosman, near Witbank.
Police officers from the Middelburg flying squad unit reacted swiftly and arrested the duo, after receiving information from a tracking company around details of the vehicle’s location.
Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said during the police intervention, the vehicle was found on the N12 off- ramp.
“A suspect, aged 48, was found in possession of the said vehicle, hence his arrest. He was also charged for possession of the suspected hijacked vehicle. Another suspect, aged 40, who was driving a silver Toyota Corolla was also nabbed and it is suspected that he was escorting the hijacked vehicle,” said Ndubane.
Police said the driver of the Toyota Corolla is a Mozambican national, and he was found in possession of his valid passport.
The two arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has saluted the law enforcement agents for the collaborative effort which led to the recovery of the hijacked vehicle.
In November, IOL reported that police at Acornhoek in Mpumalanga arrested a 42-year-old pastor, his driver, and four other people for possession of a stolen vehicle.
At the time, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said police officers were conducting a routine patrol near Klaserie Dam when they spotted a vehicle with six occupants coming from a dam.
“The vehicle had only one registration plate in front. Members (police officers) conducted an investigation on the suspicious vehicle, and it was established that the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen at Maake SAPS in Limpopo province back in 2011,” said Nkosi.
“According to information, the 42-year-old pastor claimed ownership of the vehicle and indicated that he bought the vehicle from a private seller in Acornhoek.”
