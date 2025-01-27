How nightmare Airbnb guests destroyed a R20 million Camps Bay property

The owner of the Airbnb shared the extent of the damage incurred to the space including a stove that was completely destroyed with the hobs seemingly ripped off.

What takes the cake, however, are pool cues which appeared to have been chewed.

One such property owner who experienced the misfortune is Ridhwaan Basa who owns a R20 million Airbnb in Camps Bay, in the Western Cape.

Nightmare guests are the bane of hotel and Airbnb owners' existence. Whether it be leaving the space filthy, having thunderous parties or even breaking furniture, they always seem to up the ante.

"This can be one of the most annoying parts of running an Airbnb business. Luckily Airbnb has Aircover which these damages can be claimed through," Basa posted on Instagram.

The video has amassed over 2.5 million views with other Instagram users commenting on the clip.

"That's disgusting. So disappointing that people have money but zero class or morals," one comment read.

Another individual added that it appears that the guests went well out of their way to deliberately trash the place.

"Looks like sabotage, how can they make such a disastrous mess... I wonder how they live in their own homes."

In a similar case in 2021, another Airbnb guest stole items from the property, including the TV, Wi-Fi router, remote, and white linen bedding.

"If you see this car, or someone tries to sell you a 59-inch Samsung TV, please alert the cops. His phone still rings. Those who are running Airbnb's, please be careful. It's sad that our own fellow black people will always bring us down," the owner posted on Facebook.

IOL