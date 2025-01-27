Dad sentenced to 15 years in jail for killing his daughter after heated argument

Fanie Petros Mtshali was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for the brutal murder of his 24-year-old daughter.

The Witbank Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced 60-year-old man, Fanie Petros Mtshali to 15 years direct imprisonment for the brutal murder of his daughter.

Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the incident occurred at Phola, near Witbank.

“The court heard that on September 10 2022 around 11pm, the victim arrived home late and was confronted by her father. The father then reprimanded his daughter for coming home late,” said Ndubane.

“A heated argument ensued, during which the father slapped the victim, causing her to fall onto the television set. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”

Emergency medical services and police were summoned to the scene, where the 24-year-old victim was certified dead.

The father was then arrested the following day, on September 11 2022, and charged with murder. He was denied bail and attended court proceedings while in custody.

Last week, the court sentenced Mtshali to 15 years imprisonment. Additionally, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has welcomed the sentence.

“Families should seek help from professionals when dealing with conflicts rather than resorting to violence. This tragic case highlights the devastating consequences of the consequences of domestic violence as it can be devastating,” said Mkhwanazi.

Last year, IOL reported that a 22-year-old man from Limpopo was arrested for allegedly murdering his two-year-old biological sonand mutilating the toddler’s body.

The incident occurred at Shongoane village, in the Villa Nora policing precinct, outside Lephalale.

At the time, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said police were alerted by concerned community members and responded to the scene at around 6 am.

“Upon arrival, they found the child's mutilated body on a bed. The 22-year-old suspect, who was in possession of some of the victim's body parts, was arrested,” said Ledwaba.

The father was charged with murder.

