Gauteng police rescue kidnapped nine-year-old Afghan boy - five suspects arrested

IOL A nine-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Laudium, Pretoria, has been rescued by police and private security companies after a four-day ordeal. Five suspects, all foreign nationals, have been arrested and are set to appear in court.

Gauteng police, in collaboration with private security companies, have rescued a nine-year-old boy who was kidnapped for four days in Laudium, Pretoria.

Five suspects, aged between 24 and 37, were arrested in connection with the incident. Police confirmed that the suspects, all foreign nationals from Pakistan and Afghanistan, will face charges of kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

According to police, the boy—whose parents are Afghan nationals—was abducted from the home of his father’s friend in Laudium on Tuesday, 21 January 2025. The suspects contacted the family, demanding a ransom for his safe return.

A multidisciplinary task team was swiftly assembled, comprising members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and private security personnel. The breakthrough came on Friday, 24 January, when officers traced a vehicle linked to the crime and arrested two suspects.

"The suspects then led our officers to a house in Danville, Pretoria, where the kidnapped child was found and two additional suspects were apprehended," said police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Authorities discovered an unlicensed firearm at the scene and confirmed that the suspects were in the country illegally.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of a fifth suspect, who is reportedly known to the family.

The child was taken to a medical facility for observation before being safely reunited with his family.

All five suspects are expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 January 2025.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to their nearest police station.

IOL News