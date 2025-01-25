Gauteng man sentenced to life imprisonment after burning his aunt to death over property dispute

Nkosana Sean Ngonyama from Florida, Johannesburg, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Roodepoort Regional Court for the brutal murder of his aunt following a property dispute. File Picture: Pexels

A 22-year-old man, Nkosana Sean Ngonyama from Florida, Johannesburg, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Roodepoort Regional Court for the brutal murder of his aunt following a property dispute.

On Friday, following the sentencing, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane explained that Ngonyama's mother died in 20218 and his aunt assumed parental responsibilities for him and his younger brother.

Sometime in 2023, Ngonyama discovered he had shares in the family home and sought legal advice to acquire his portion without his aunt's knowledge, but his attempts were unsuccessful.

"On May 30, 2023, he proposed a ritual cleansing of the house, which his aunt deemed unnecessary, and this sparked an argument where he blamed her for his brother's inadequate schooling. The argument eventually subsided, and family members went to sleep.

"The In the early hours of May 31, 2023, Ngonyama drained five litres of petrol from a vehicle, lit a candle, and entered his aunt's room while she and her 16-year-old daughter were sleeping. He poured petrol on his aunt and set her ablaze, also injuring her daughter and then he fled the scene," said Mjonondwane.

She added that the daughter managed to extinguish the fire, and the aunt was hospitalised but tragically succumbed to her injuries after weeks in hospital.

Ngonyama was arrested on June 5,2023.

During the court proceedings, Regional Court Prosecutor Advocate Claude Payne delivered a poignant victim impact statement that laid bare the profound emotional wounds suffered by the family. They continue to struggle with flashbacks, panic attacks, and nightmares, all a result of their devastating loss.

Meanwhile, the magistrate strongly criticized Ngonyama's behavior and characterised it as barbaric.

[email protected]

IOL