Gateway Mall stabbing: accused to face trial for alleged murder

Sphamandla Siyalo Khumalo is set to go on trial for allegedly stabbing the mother of his child at Gateway Mall. Picture: File

A 37-year-old man from Nongoma in the KwaMina area is set to go to trial next week at Durban High Court for allegedly stabbing to death the mother of his child at Gateway Mall, in Umhlanga, during Women’s Month last year.

According to the State, the victim, Nomfundo Sibisi, ended her relationship with the accused, Sphamandla Siyalo Khumalo, before the incident.

Sibisi ceased communication with Khumalo and she was scared of him.

In what the State is calling a pre-meditated murder, Sibisi was contacted by Khumalo’s brother on August 4, 2024, to meet at Truworths Gateway. This was for Sibisi and Khumalo to complete a lay-by purchase of a garment for their child.

“Sibisi agreed to meet and asked her current partner to accompany her. They got to Gateway together, and whilst there, they got separated and Sibisi met with Khumalo and his brother at Truworths. At Truworths, there was a dispute regarding payment and they all left,” said the State.

Moreover, they all went to Parkade B where one could get public transport. However, Khumalo, armed with a knife, stabbed Sibisi, who managed to flee.

“He pursued her relentlessly, ultimately catching her and continuing to stab her,” added the State.

A post-mortem revealed that the cause of Sibisi’s death was incisional wounds of the neck, left arm, and right arm. The State would rely on CCTV footage allegedly showing Khumalo stabbing Sibisi, during the trial.

Khumalo was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since then.

