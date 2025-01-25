Employee in court after using almost R1 million from company's fleet card in two months

A 51-year-old man, Joseph Sibitane appeared alongside his 48-year-old co-accused Rwisai Rufetu in the Delmas District Court for allegedly using over R935,000 from a company's fleet card. Photo: Supplied/SAPS

A 51-year-old man, Joseph Sibitane appeared alongside his 48-year-old co-accused Rwisai Rufetu in the Delmas District Court in Mpumalanga for allegedly using almost R1 million from a company's fleet card.

Fleet cards are used to purchase fuel and sometimes they can be used to repair operated vehicles.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said Sibitane and Rufetu were arrested after they allegedly used Sibitane's employer fleet card for two months, from October to November 2022.

"Sibitane's employer suffered an actual loss of R935,301," said Nkosi

Nkosi said Sibitane was arrested by Delmas police on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and Rufetu was arrested a day later by the Hawks in Middelburg.

"He was arrested after his court appearance in Middelburg, where he was facing other fraud charges," added Nkosi.

Both suspects made a brief appearance on Friday and were remanded in custody, pending their next court appearance scheduled for January 20, 2025, for a formal bail application.

In another matter, a former First National Bank employee was found guilty of theft after she stole R800,000 from a client she frequently helped in the branch.

Leonie Stella Stiemie, 53, was found guilty on two counts of theft in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in December.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Stiemie, a former branch administrator at FNB Kirkwood, was convicted for unlawfully stealing R400,000 from a client’s FNB Deeds Box and R420,000 from the client’s bank account between 2011 and 2015.

Explaining the merits of the case, NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the victim, 87-year-old Kirkwood farmer, Andries David Renken, was convinced by Stiemie to store R400,000 in a Deeds Box at FNB.

"Renken had kept the cash, which was paid to him for his farming business operations, at home but found that as being unsafe," Tyali said.

"Trusting Stiemie, who regularly assisted him at the bank, he agreed to store the funds in the FNB Deeds Box. Clients are procedurally given two keys, but Renken never received any keys nor was he asked to sign a custody agreement."

The NPA said in August 2014, Renken enquired about the money, and Stiemie claimed she had invested half of it on his behalf.

In February 2015, when Renken visited the branch, he found out that Stiemie was no longer employed there. When Stiemie heard about the visit, she went to Renken’s home, the NPA said.

"Initially, she claimed that the money had been stolen during a robbery at the branch. However, it was later confirmed that no boxes had been stolen," it said.

"After admitting to taking the money, Stiemie offered to repay it in instalments of R666 per month."

The NPA said Renken rejected her offer, citing the number "666" as the "devil's number".

Stiemie only repaid Renken R21,000.

The case was adjourned to February 2025 for sentencing while Steimie was granted R1,000 bail.

