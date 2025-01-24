Mpumalanga traffic officer dies after being hit by taxi while attempting to stop it

Jabulane Collen Ndlovu was hit by a mini-bus taxi on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo. Photo: Supplied

Mpumalanga police is investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 46-year-old traffic officer was killed when he was hit by a taxi on Friday on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo.

Provincial spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi said Jabulane Collen Ndlovu was hit by a taxi while trying to stop it when he was conducting a speed law enforcement operation.

Mmusi said the taxi was travelling from the direction of Ermelo towards Piet Retief.

After the accident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Piet Retief and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security, and Liaison, Jackie Macie sent his condolences to Ndlovu's family, friends, and colleagues.

Macie further called on traffic law enforcement officers to remain undeterred in their endeavours to make our roads safer and added that tragedies such as this one should not discourage them from being true to their calling of being traffic law enforcers.

"While pursuing errant drivers, we want our traffic officers to be safe. They must be vigilant and also protect and cover each other when on the road. Motorists on the other hand must comply with the directives of law enforcers," Macie said.

Last week in Limpopo, a traffic cop who was reported missing on January 12, 2025, was found dead.

The body of 56-year-old Mbulaheni Patrick Netshidzivhani was recovered in the Khunguni mountain where he went to exercise.

Police said the victim went to Khunguni Mountain where he conducted his routine fitness exercises and later failed to return to his respective home.

"The matter was immediately reported to the police and a missing person inquiry was registered," said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

"The police commenced with investigation in earnest which led to the recovery of the Traffic Police officer's vehicle and the subsequent arrest of four suspects,'' added Mashaba.

