Luyanda Botha’s attempted rape charges await judgment

Luyanda Botha, currently serving a life term for the rape and murder of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana, faces a charge of attempted rape dating back to 2014. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Conviction judgment for life-imprisoned rapist and killer, Luyanda Botha, will be heard on Monday in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

The matter, which was expected to be heard today, was postponed due to the presiding magistrate not being available.

Botha, clad in a bright orange T-shirt, appeared briefly at the Wynberg Regional Court on Friday morning where the matter was postponed.

Botha, currently serving his life term for the rape and murder of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana, faces a charge of attempted rape dating back to 2014, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The complainant, a nursing student, alleged that Botha attempted to rape her at an Athlone nursing college campus.

Previously, the court denied Botha’s application to have the matter scrapped from the court roll where Magistrate Anthea Ramos declined his Section 174 application and said she was “not of the belief that there is no evidence (against Botha)”.

The State alleged that Botha had visited a woman at an institution but found the victim, who was taking a bath at the time. He allegedly attempted to rape her but she fought him off. He was later arrested.

Botha averred during court proceedings that, on the day of the alleged incident, he had visited his then-girlfriend at the campus and gained access after security let him enter without following proper protocol.

According to Botha, he had searched for his girlfriend when he entered the students’ shower area where he came across the complainant, and when she had seen him, screamed and he then fled. Botha denied assaulting the complainant.

Charges against Botha were reinstated following his conviction and sentence for Mrwetyana’s murder and rape. After making sexual advances to Mrwetyana, Botha raped her and locked her in a post office safe, where she was bludgeoned to death with a blunt object.

He was sentenced for Mrwetyana’s rape and murder in November 2019.

