IFP leader Mthokozisi Sithole’s murder: key developments and community impact

Mthokozisi Sithole was shot and killed in Weenen outside Estcourt. Picture: Supplied

Two more suspects have been arrested for the murder of Mthokozisi Sithole, a former IFP interim secretary at Estcourt.

Sithole, also known as Nguqunguqu, was shot and killed at Weenen outside Estcourt in the north-west of KwaZulu-Natal in January 2024.

Earlier this week, the police apprehended the suspects, Sthabiso Mncube, and his uncle Sokolisa Mncube.

According to a reliable source, the duo had been on the run since last year and the police traced them to Kimberley in a hideout.

The pair made their first appearance in the Weenen Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, and the matter was remanded for February 18 for a bail application.

They will be joining Sthembiso Xulu and Mduduzi Mncube, who were arrested last year for the same matter.

Sithole’s step-father, Nhlanhla Nxumalo, said the family was pleased with the recent arrests.

“We are happy that the perpetrators have been arrested. Although the court has not found them guilty, we are happy with the progress,” he said.

Nxumalo stated that although Sithole’s death felt recent, this arrest meant that the family would now get closure and find out what happened and why their son was brutally killed.

“We are looking forward to the trial,” he said.

He described Sithole as a man who loved his family and was a great help. Nxumalo added that the community suffered by losing Sithole, as he loved people and was a go-to person.

In a statement by IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli, he described Sithole as a dedicated leader.

He said Sithole’s murder was a direct attack on democratic values.

“The loss of Sithole is not only painful to his family but the loss has been deeply felt by the entire community of Mbabazane and the IFP as a whole,” Ntuli said.

