Gauteng police arrest girlfriend of man accused of international child porn operation
Gauteng police arrested a 25-year-old woman who is dating Darren Wilken, the man who was recently arrested after he was found in possession of 10 million images of child pornography. Photo: Supplied/SAPS
Image: SAPS
Gauteng police arrested a 25-year-old woman who is romantically involved with Darren Wilken, the man who was recently arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 10 million child pornography images and videos at his house in Midrand.
Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the girlfriend, who is a web designer by profession, was arrested in Houghton, Johannesburg on Thursday.
"She faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering," added van Wyk.
Her arrest follows a takedown of her 35 -year-old boyfriend, who was apprehended on January 17, 2025, during a joint operation conducted by the national and Gauteng province Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Units.
"An intensive investigation by the SECI Units uncovered evidence linking the woman to criminal activities, including the possession of an estimated 10 million child pornography images and videos," added van Wyk
The woman is expected appear before the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 27, 2025.
Darren Wilken was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 10 million child pornography images and videos at his house in Midrand. Photo: Supplied/ NPA
Image: NPA
Meanwhile, Wilken appeared it the same court where his matter postponed to January 27 to allow the police to investigate money laundering charges after he was reportedly found with more than R560,000 at his home during a take-down operation.
State Prosecutor Given Mbedzi requested the postponement saying it was important to investigate and ascertain the origins of the money, which has been alleged to be from the possible proceeds of the sale of the illegal visual material.
“The State requests a postponement as it needs to investigate this amount of money to strengthen its allegation of money laundering. Since the accused was arrested on [Friday], I submit that the state did not have ample opportunity to verify the allegations of money laundering. If the court grants the state the seven-day postponement, the charges will have been verified.”
However, this was rejected by the defence with Wilken’s lawyer saying: "My colleague conceded that the state does not know whether there was money laundering…the allegation of schedule five must be triggered by satisfactory information.”
Reacting to the court proceedings, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said the state feels strongly about the prospects of its case.
“There are prospects of a successful prosecution hence the NPA has taken the decision to institute criminal proceedings in this case,” she said.
IOL
