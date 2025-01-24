Gauteng police arrest girlfriend of man accused of international child porn operation

Gauteng police arrested a 25-year-old woman who is dating Darren Wilken, the man who was recently arrested after he was found in possession of 10 million images of child pornography. Photo: Supplied/SAPS

Gauteng police arrested a 25-year-old woman who is romantically involved with Darren Wilken, the man who was recently arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 10 million child pornography images and videos at his house in Midrand.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the girlfriend, who is a web designer by profession, was arrested in Houghton, Johannesburg on Thursday.

"She faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering," added van Wyk.

Her arrest follows a takedown of her 35 -year-old boyfriend, who was apprehended on January 17, 2025, during a joint operation conducted by the national and Gauteng province Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Units.

"An intensive investigation by the SECI Units uncovered evidence linking the woman to criminal activities, including the possession of an estimated 10 million child pornography images and videos," added van Wyk

The woman is expected appear before the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 27, 2025.