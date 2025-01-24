Celebrity basher Musa Khawula in court again for attempted murder in reckless driving case. Photo: Screenshot

Celebrity basher Musa Khawula's court days are far from over as he appeared for an attempted murder charge in the Fochville Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

This is Khawula's second appearance in court this week over a separate matter.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said the charges stem from an incident that took place on February 20, 2021, in Mponeng Mine.

"It is alleged that the complainant and his wife were driving home on a narrow road when they noticed a Volkswagen Polo parked along the roadway. The accused was standing next to the vehicle naked on his lower body.

"The couple approached the accused, informing him that he was trespassing on private property. Upon looking inside the vehicle, the complainant allegedly saw another man moving from the back seat to the front seat while getting dressed," explained Mahanjana.

She added that after an exchange of words between the complainant and Khawula, it is believed that Khawula returned to his car, drove away, and when he reached a dead-end, he made a U-turn.

"He then allegedly bumped the complainant, who was standing beside the driver’s side of his vehicle, before fleeing the scene, leaving the complainant injured on the ground," she said.

Mahanjana said a member of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) driving down the same road later found the injured complainant and alerted the police.

Khawula was arrested shortly thereafter at a nearby tavern at Mponeng Mine. He made his first court appearance in February 2021, where he was subsequently released on R1,000 bail.

However, after failing to appear in court on two occasions, a warrant for his arrest was authorised and his bail was revoked in June 2021.

"The accused was re-arrested and appeared in court again on January 16, 2025. The court has since added a charge of attempted murder, with reckless driving as an alternative, along with the charge of failing to render assistance or report the accident," said Mahanjana.

Khawula has been remanded in custody and his matter was postponed to February 5, 2025, for a formal bail application.

In another separate matter on Tuesday, Khawula appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court where he is facing charges of crimen injuria and contempt of court.

He appeared in court for formal bail application; however, the defence was not ready to continue with the matter, resulting in a postponement to January 29.

NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane explained to media, that Khawula is facing charges of crimen injuria and contempt of court.

Khawula is alleged to have posted derogatory statements between October 10 and 12 2024 on his social media platform, which has a “substantial” following.

According to the NPA, the purported intention of the social media posts was to impair, injure or damage the dignity of businessman Ze Nxumalo.

Khawula on several occasions has posted on social media alleging that Nxumalo was cheating on his wife, former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green. He also alleged that the businessman and his friends had sent him fake e-wallets in a bid to silence him.

Mjonondwane said the State opposed bail due to Khawula's pending 2022 murder case in Western Cape and the reckless and negligent driving case.

Khawula was arrested at a tavern in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal.

