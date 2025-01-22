A 22-year-old father was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly murdered his 17-month-old daughter in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. File picture: Pexels

A 22-year-old father was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly murdered his 17-month-old daughter in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said in the early hours of December 30, 2024, the father took the baby to the hospital, claiming that she sustained injuries after falling off a bed.

However, when medical staff examined the toddler, they established that she was already dead.

"The hospital staff contacted the police to report that the girl had suffered injuries, which was of a suspicious nature. The toddler had several bruises all over her body, and there were signs of strangulation," explained Ndubane in a statement.

Ndubane said that the father was arrested the same day for a non-related case and has since been in custody.

He is expected to appear in Ermelo Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection to the death of the toddler.

Last week, a 37-year-old woman and her son aged 11 were found killed at Manyii village, under the Vhembe District in Limpopo.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, said police received a complaint about a double murder incident that took place at Manyii village and rushed to the scene.

On their arrival, police officers found the brother of the deceased woman who reported that he found the security gate locked, but the door was wide open.

“He allegedly forced the security gate open and encountered an unpleasant scent when entering the house. The brother unexpectedly found his sister lying on the bed with open wounds on her forehead and his nephew on the floor with multiple injuries on his body,” said Thakeng.

“The motive of the gruesome murder is currently unknown at this stage, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” said Thakeng.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the perpetrator might be the husband of the 37-year-old victim, as the two frequently had physical fights. However, no case was opened until this untimely death.”

Police have requested anyone with information that can assist with the ongoing investigations to urgently contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Khwilimba on 082 319 9558, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use the MySAPSApp.

