A 48-year-old security guard is expected to appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attacking his wife with a hammer during an argument at their home in Mavandla Village, Malamulele.

The attack happened on January 19.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, said the argument began around 8am when the husband demanded his firearm, which his wife, aged 46, had hidden in the house.

It is believed she concealed the weapon due to ongoing heated disputes between them.

"On that day, he assaulted his wife with a hammer. The wife reported the incident to the police and she also handed the firearm to the police. The case was opened," said Thakeng.

The suspect was arrested and now faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the victim’s courage in coming forward, noting that her actions not only exposed domestic violence but also led to the removal of an illegal weapon from circulation.

