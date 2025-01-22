The 23-year-old is the son of actress and entrepreneur Sonia Mbele. After the story broke, South Africans shared their two cents on social media.

Donell Mbele, the 23-year-old son of actress and entrepreneur Sonia Mbele, was released on R1,000 bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, following accusations of rape made by his ex-girlfriend.

After the story broke, South Africans shared their two cents on social media.

While others were shocked at the allegations, others turned to Donell's mother, pointing a finger at her for raising and supposedly defending the rape-accused young man.

"In 2022, a young woman exposed Donell Mbele for assaulting her. Sonia Mbele rushed to defend her son, claiming he was going to rehab. Three years later, where's the accountability? How’s that 'rehab' working out? Actions speak louder than PR," an X user posted.