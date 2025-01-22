The 23-year-old is the son of actress and entrepreneur Sonia Mbele. After the story broke, South Africans shared their two cents on social media.
Donell Mbele, the 23-year-old son of actress and entrepreneur Sonia Mbele, was released on R1,000 bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, following accusations of rape made by his ex-girlfriend.
While others were shocked at the allegations, others turned to Donell's mother, pointing a finger at her for raising and supposedly defending the rape-accused young man.
"In 2022, a young woman exposed Donell Mbele for assaulting her. Sonia Mbele rushed to defend her son, claiming he was going to rehab. Three years later, where's the accountability? How’s that 'rehab' working out? Actions speak louder than PR," an X user posted.
In reply to the post, others came to the former Generations' star's defence. "What kind of desperation is this? Sonia addressed this issue with grace and empathy. Those of us who can read for comprehension would never arrive at the conclusion that she rushed to defend her son. Give her break," reads one response.
Blue tick people are a problem, claimed another individual on the Elon Musk-owned platform. Blue tick people refers to verified accounts on the social media platform.
One person argued for the alleged rapist's father to be brought into the fold. "For a change drag his father Eddie not the mother Sonia Mbele. It is his father that failed to teach Donell that real men don't rape or abuse women."
Raising a man is hard, an X user said, adding that mothers are often blamed for their son's bad behaviour.
"Being a boy mum. What Sonia Mbele is going through is our worst fear. Raising a boy child and he turns out to be a psychopath. I can't imagine the horror of knowing your baby is in jail and knowing jail shenanigans. As parents, we do our best, but kids can disappoint."
IOL