Ayanda Princess Samson, 20, was last seen on Sunday in Welkom.

Free State police on Wednesday appealed for public assistance to locate Ayanda Princess Samson, a 20-year-old who went missing under mysterious circumstances in Riebeeckstad, Welkom, on January 19.

The young woman described as "tall, slender, and light in complexion with short black hair." Ayanda was last seen heading to town to deposit money at the request of her grandmother.

Later that same day, her younger sister informed the family of a troubling discovery, a letter left behind by Ayanda.

“At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing black "Nike" sneakers, black leggings, and a black short-sleeve shirt,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

Police has since mobilised its resources, with Detective Warrant Officer Jerry Lenyane leading the search efforts.

Authorities and family members are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

IOL