Police arrest robbery suspects in Katlehong North after deadly crime spree

Two of the four suspects apprehended by Ekurhuleni law enforcement during a raid in Makalakaleni Mandela Park, linked to a series of violent robberies and murders.

Police in Katlehong North arrested four suspects linked to a series of violent robberies that have terrorised the community since December 2024 in Gauteng.

The arrests followed an intensive operation by a multi-disciplinary police task force.

The suspects were tracked to an informal settlement in Makalakaleni Mandela Park in the early hours of Monday, January 20. The operation, conducted with the help of informers, led to the discovery of unlicensed firearms and a substantial quantity of drugs.

“This comes after the station management assembled a team of Detectives, Ekurhuleni Metro Police, Crime Intelligence, Ekurhuleni K9 Unit, Ekurhuleni Highway Patrol, Germiston Flying Squad, and Gauteng Traffic Airwing to work on the case," said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

During the operation, police searched several shacks in the settlement, leading to the arrests of four individuals, aged between 20 and 29.

The suspects are now facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs.

Investigations are ongoing to establish their involvement in the string of robberies and murders that have plagued the community.

Colonel Nomthandazo Gumbi, Station Commander of Katlehong North, commended the team for their efforts and credited the success to the Minister's Cooperative Agreement.

IOL