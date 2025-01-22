A man arrested believed to have murdered his girlfriend.

Police in Makwane arrested a man suspected of killing his girlfriend, whose decomposed body was discovered near a reservoir in the Lusaka Section of the village.

The grim discovery was made on January 19, when a local resident reported the presence of a body near the reservoir.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said police responded and found the remains of Tshepiso Juliet Mokoena, aged 35.

She was identified by her brother, who confirmed she had been missing since January 11. Mokoena was reportedly last seen alive with her boyfriend, a man known to the family.

"She was allegedly dumped close to a reservoir after he carried her body into a wheelbarrow," said Mophiring.

"The suspect was traced and arrested. The motive behind the murder is not yet known. A case of murder is being investigated."

The police have opened a murder case and the suspect is scheduled to appear in the Makwane Magistrate's Court today, January 22.

IOL News