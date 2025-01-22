LOOK: Two suspects arrested for vehicle theft die in the back of SAPS van after horror crash

The police officers were transporting three suspects of motor vehicle theft who had just been arrested, when the SAPS van got involved in an accident with a Hyundai Atos.

Police in Gauteng have opened a case of culpable homicide after two suspects who were inside a marked police van died when the SAPS vehicle collided with a private vehicle in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

The incident happened on Tuesday, according to Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“Five police officers who were inside the same police van sustained injuries and were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment,” said Masondo.

“Two suspects died on the scene, while the third one was transported to the medical care centre for treatment,” said Masondo.

The driver of the private vehicle was not injured.

Masondo said the arrested suspects had been found in possession of car jammers and different sets of car registration plates.