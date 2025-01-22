Limpopo girl, 14, was raped at home while her parents were attending night vigil

Tebogo Hendrick Maphanga, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment after he was convicted for raping a 14-year-old girl.

A 50-year-old Limpopo man, Tebogo Hendrick Maphanga, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment after he was convicted for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the Burgersfort Regional Court handed down the sentence on Tuesday.

“The court heard that on July 22, 2022, the victim aged 14, was at her residential place at Praktiseer, Segorong Section, when the accused knocked at the door to buy cigarettes, and she opened for him, and then proceeded to fetch cigarettes to the other room,” said Thakeng.

He then followed her, grabbed and forcefully dragged her to the floor, and tied both her hands with shoelaces.”

He then undressed her clothes and raped her.

“She then pushed him after the ordeal and ran to the neighbour where her parents were attending a night vigil and reported the matter to them,” said Thakeng.

The incident was reported to the police and the suspect was immediately traced and arrested.

The docket was transferred to Burgersfort family violence, child protection and sexual investigations (FCS) unit and assigned to Sergeant Jacob Letsatsi Mojalefa for further investigations.