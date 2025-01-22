Dismembered body parts have been discovered at Tjakastad near Elukwatini in Mpumalanga. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the discovery was made by a herder on Tuesday.

He added a headman of the area made a call to the police.

"Upon arrival, police discovered what appeared to be a human skull and a detached torso. Only the right arm was present, but the hand was missing. The left arm and both legs were not located at the scene," he said.

Ndubane said anyone who has a missing family member is encouraged to report to the nearest police station.

"There is no waiting period for reporting a missing person—family members should report as soon as they realise someone is missing or suspect that something may have happened to them.

Police are urging members of the community to assist with any information that could help identify the remains or provide insight into what may have occurred,'' Ndubane added.

Ndubane said anyone with information that may assist police in the investigation can contact Detective Sergeant Vusi Nkosi on 071 374 7759 or 082 798 0396.

Alternatively, community members can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or submit information via the MYSAPSAPP.

In another matter, a man's body was found inside the Kruger National Park on Monday with part of his right leg missing.

Ndubane said rangers in the field came across the man's body while conducting daily patrols.

He said preliminary investigations by the police show that the man, believed to be in his 40s, may have been bitten and killed by wild animals.

"However, that will form part of the investigation."

According to police, the man was previously arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Ndubane confirmed that an inquest has been opened and Skukuza police are investigating further.

"The identity of the deceased will be released once the family has formally identified him.

"Members of the public are warned to refrain from entering the park illegally, as this could endanger their lives. The park is home to wild animals that are very dangerous and can cause harm to and even kill human beings," warned Ndubane.

