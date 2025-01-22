Two North West businessmen face 134 corruption charges after allegedly defrauding Rainbow Farms of R4.9 million through fraudulent coal supply contracts between 2019 and 2022.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that Johan Buitendag, 49, and his companies, Bosman Drooers CC and Stetner Transport (Pty) LTD, worked with Jan Antonie van der Nest, 56, who leveraged his role as an agricultural executive at Rainbow Farms to manipulate coal procurement contracts.

Van der Nest influenced Rainbow Farms to award a lucrative contract to Bosman Drooers CC, replacing the previous service provider.

"Van der Nest used his position to influence Rainbow Farms to secure a contract with Bosman Droeers CC, for which the co-director is his associate, Johan Buitendag for coal supply services, "said North West Hawks Spokesperson Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse.

Shortly after securing the contract, Van der Nest purchased a truck registered under his own company, Ruton Trade and Invest (Pty) LTD.

This vehicle was subsequently leased to Stetner Transport, owned by his associate, Buitendag.

"This resulted in Stetner Transport effecting a total of 134 payments amounting to over R4.9 million into the bank account belonging to Ruton Trade and Invest, which is therefore a loss suffered by Rainbow Farms," said Malwetse.

The probe further revealed that Van der Nest received direct payments from Buitendag, described as "gratification" deposited into his personal bank account.

Malwetse emphasised that Van der Nest failed to declare these payments or his conflict of interest to Rainbow Farms, breaching company policies.

Both men appeared before the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court and were granted bail of R25,000 each. Their case has been postponed to February 19, for further disclosure.

Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in North West Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi lauded the investigation team for their efforts in exposing the corruption.

IOL