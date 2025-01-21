Bimha Jaint Janos was arrested on January 18, 2025, after he was allegedly found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth R14 million. Photo: Supplied

A 44-year-old Zimbabwean man appeared in the Musina Magistrates’ Court in Limpopo facing a charge of possession of illicit cigarettes.

Bimha Jaint Janos was arrested on January 18, 2025, after he was allegedly found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth R14 million.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said Janos entered the Musina Beitbridge driving a White Volvo truck and the police officers stopped it.

"They inspected the vehicle and found 710 master boxes of Remington Gold, six cartons, and eleven loose packets valued at over R14 million. After the discovery, the police officers then arrested him," said Malabi Dzhangi.

The matter has been postponed to January 27, 2025, for profiling of Janos's records and possible bail application.

He has been remanded in custody.

Last week, Limpopo police arrested a 30-year-old foreign national found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth R452,872 following a high-speed chase and a bold attempt to evade capture on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police were on patrol along the N1 in Musina when they spotted a suspicious Mercedes-Benz bearing Gauteng plates around 4am.

As police vehicles closed in, the suspect reversed his car into one of the patrol vehicles before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot. Officers gave chase and brought him into custody moments later.

"Upon searching the vehicle, officers found numerous cartoons of Remington Gold and Royal Express illicit cigarettes, with an estimated street value of R452,872. The vehicle, valued at R95,000, was also confiscated," said Ledwaba.

Authorities revealed the suspect was found to be in South Africa illegallyand now faces multiple charges, including possession of illicit goods, contravention of the Immigration Act, reckless driving, and damaging state property.

The suspect is set to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, January 22.

