Three gang members sentenced to life for Steenberg drive-by murder

Junky Funky Kids gang members, Shakoor Gaffoor, 25, Riedewan Cedras, 27, and Grandall Solomons, 40, were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Monday for the murder of Achmat, the nephew of Shakoor. Picture: File

Three gang members will each serve life sentences for the murder of Achmat Gaffoor - a nephew of one of the convicted - after the deceased was shot and killed in a Steenberg drive-by shooting during 2020.

Junky Funky Kids (JFK) gang members, Shakoor Gaffoor, 25, Riedewan Cedras, 27, and Grandall Solomons, 40, were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Monday for the murder of Achmat, the nephew of Shakoor.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said during trial proceedings, it emerged that the deceased and Shakoor belonged to rival gangs.

They were sentenced for murder, three charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of unlawful ammunition. Their sentences come after their conviction on August 7, last year.

The trio initially faced nine charges, including charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and three counts of attempted murder.

Hani confirmed the shooting incident occurred on May 30, 2020, on the corners of St Blaise and St Barnard Streets in Steenberg, Lavender Hill.

The deceased and a fellow gang member - both members of rival gang Flakka Kidds - sustained gunshot wounds.

The rival gangs operate in Hillview, Cafda, Seawinds, and Lavender Hill in Steenberg, where a territorial war waged.

“They were shot multiple times by three suspects, who were later identified to be members of Junky Funky Kids gang,” said Hani.

The matter was referred to the Serious Organised Crime Investigation’s National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) for further probing.

“In 2020, 9 October, through a tracing operation by the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime team, Western Cape together with National Intervention Unit (NIU), Shakoor Gaffoor and Riedewaan Cedras were arrested at their respective residential addresses and respectively Grandall Jacobus Solomons was arrested on 12 October 2020,” said Hani.

The conviction of the trio came after eyewitness testimony and video footage implicated them in the crime.

The evidence revealed the JFK members acted in a premeditated manner and the Flakka gang were the designated targets with each one understanding their roles and each of them were armed and shooting.

In another murder-related sentencing in the Western Cape, police confirmed the murderers of Ruduwan Damons, were brought to book.

Perwill Dickens, Jason Pretorius, and Sylvester Pretorius were convicted on October 23, last year.

Dickens received a 25-year imprisonment sentence while thee remaining two each received 20 years behind bars.

Details of the case were that Dickens had got into an altercation with the deceased.

SAPS spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, said: “During the altercation, Perswill went to his brother Sylvester and informed him about the incident. Sylvester then called their other brother Jason to come and assist them to confront Ruduwan at his home. They then proceeded to Golf Street, Parkdene, George. Sylvester and Perciwill arrived first in a vehicle and Jason shortly after them in a different vehicle.

“When they arrived at the premises, Jason grabbed Ruduwan and the other two brothers started to assault him. The victim’s aunt tried to stop them but did not succeed. One of the brothers instructed Perwill to go fetch something from the vehicle under the driver’s seat. Perwill then returned with a large knife and stabbed the victim two times. The victim walked a few metres until he collapsed inside his house.”

After the brothers fled from the scene, medical personnel who attended at the scene declared Ruduwan deceased.

[email protected]