Suspected poacher's body found after alleged hippo attack in the Kruger Park

A grim discovery was made in the Kruger National Park's Pretoriuskop section on Monday when a tourist stumbled upon the lifeless body of a suspected poacher.

According to Kruger National Park spokesperson JP Louw, the suspected poacher who lost his life was part of a group of three who had entered the park illegally under the cover of night, intent on committing a crime.

Louw said their plans were foiled when they were attacked by a hippo, causing fatal injuries to one of the suspects.

“The KNP got a report about a suspected poacher whose body was left in a tourist road in the Pretoriuskop section...According to initial unconfirmed reports, it seems there were three individuals who entered the park illegally at night with the intention to commit crime…During the night they were attacked by a hippo and one suspect sustained fatal injuries,” Louw said.

He said that the remaining two individuals allegedly carried their deceased accomplice's body to a nearby road, where they abandoned it.

He said a tourist discovered the body and covered it and alerted the Section Ranger.

“The authorities were notified, and the scene was secured. The SAPS has launched an investigation into the incident.

The park management has appealed to anyone who may have taken pictures of the body not to share them on social media, citing concerns that it could be insensitive and potentially compromise further investigations.

The KNP has a long history of handling poaching incidents. In the past, there have been reports of suspected poachers being killed or injured in confrontations with park rangers or wildlife.

“As the investigation into this incident continues, authorities are urging the public to respect the park's rules and regulations, and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The Kruger National Park remains a beloved destination for tourists and wildlife enthusiasts, but it is essential to prioritize safety and conservation efforts to protect this precious natural resource,” Louw said.

