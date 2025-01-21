Private security association demands stringent measures be taken to protect vulnerable workers

Limpopo government leadership and health-care personnel visited the nurses who were abducted and raped at Ga-Chuene Clinic recently. From left: Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and Transport and Community Safety MEC Violet Mathye. Picture: Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government

The Association of Private Security Owners of South Africa (TAPSOSA) has condemned the the recent rape and abduction act against the two health workers at the Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo over a week ago.

Last week, following the rape incident, the Limpopo Department of Health announced its intention to re-open the health facility after a four-day closure, but rescinded the decision until further notice.

The department indicated that the clinic would remain closed indefinitely until further notice.

On Sunday, Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba accompanied by Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe announced that a 27-year-old parolee had been arrested for the robbery and rape of the two nurses, who were on night duty at the time of their abduction and rape at the clinic outside Polokwane.

He subsequently appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate Court on Monday where he is said to have abandoned his quest for bail.

Ramathuba revealed during the press briefing that the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction and rape of two nurses at the clinic was out on parole at the time of the attack.

This after the suspect pounced on two nurses who were reportedly on night shift at the clinic near Lebowakgomo on Friday, 10 January, when they were attacked and kidnapped and subsequently raped.

After being on the run for eight days, on Saturday, police arrested the suspect at his home at Feke in the nearby Ga-Maja village.

In a statement on Monday, TAPSOSA spokesperson, Sindiswa Changuion called on the justice system to act tough against the suspect and many others who commit “barbaric acts”similar to that at the Ga-Chuene Clinic.

“As TAPSOSA, we call on the justice system to act decisively with those who have committed such an atrocious and heinous crime. Such crimes should not be handled with leniency so that there is a deterrence on such incidents that have become rampant in this country,” she said.

Furthermore, TAPSOSA wants the private security company responsible for servicing the clinic to account for its failure to combat the recent security breach at the facility saying:“We call on the private security company/s rendering services to this health facility to conduct a thorough internal investigation of this incident.

“Should there be any dereliction of duties by those entrusted to safeguard the lives and assets of this facility, they should be dealt with in strongest terms and the company should account on security measures and protocols put in place as per its mandatory obligation to the department,” Changuion said.

TAPSOSA has slammed the lowest bidder principle which compromises quality service delivery, which in turn puts the lives of employees at risk.

“The appointment of private security service providers based on the lowest bidder principle, at times lead to security exposure based on manpower and inadequate security technology.

“The rise in violent crimes in this country, the private security industry and those operating in it have an obligation to deter and mitigate any security risk or exposure that might occur in our client’s premises as we have a responsibility as corporate citizens to ensure the safety and security of those who have put their trust in us.

“As the Association,we will not relent in advocating for a professional industry that has compliant and reputable companies. This includes consistent vetting and screening of our employees so that they are not often susceptible to opportunities of being involved in criminal activities,” she added.

The matter of the suspect who is also linked to several robberies and other sexual assaults within the Lebowakgomo policing area was adjourned to April.

