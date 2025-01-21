Police operation nets R2. 4 million dagga haul on R38 road in Mpumalanga

Police seize 15 bags of dagga, weighing 644.14 kg, during a routine stop on the R38 Road in Mpumalanga, valued at an estimated R2.4 million.

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two suspects and seized 644 kg of dagga valued at an estimated R2.4 million during a vehicle stop on the R38 near Low’s Creek.

The suspects, aged 31 and 39, were arrested on Sunday, January 19, after members of the Proactive and Combat Team intercepted a white Hyundai bakkie with Mpumalanga registration plates during a routine stop-and-search operation.

Upon inspection, officers uncovered 15 large bags of dagga concealed inside the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane confirmed that the dagga weighed approximately 644.14 kg and has an estimated street value of about R2.4 million.

"The investigation thus indicates that the suspects were from Louville near Low's Creek and were enroute to Matsulu when they were intercepted by the police," said Ndubane.

Authorities believe this was part of a larger drug distribution network operating in the region.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, January 21, facing charges of possession and dealing in dagga.

IOL