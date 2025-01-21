The police in Limpopo nabbed almost 20 Suspects for Illegal Mining, Drug Dealing & Immigration Violations, Seize Chrome Worth Over R1million.

Police busted a network of illegal mining and drug dealing in Limpopo, arresting close to 20 suspects and confiscating chrome valued at over R1million on Sunday, January 19.

The clampdown began in the Sekhukhune District, where a tip-off directed police to Groblersdal Taxi Rank, said the police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man carrying 34 sachets of rock, 36 sachets of Nyaope, 31 sachets of dagga, a larger bag of dagga, and R656 in cash suspected to be from drug sales.

At the same location, a 53-year-old man was caught with four packs of illicit Remington Gold cigarettes.

"Further investigations led the team to a Farm in Dithamaga Village, Burgersfort, where illegal mining activities were taking place," said Ledwaba.

"Two male suspects, aged 38 and 58, were apprehended for illegally mining chrome with an excavator. A total of 13 loads of chrome, with an estimated value of R1,058,560, were confiscated. The excavator was also confiscated."

Meanwhile, in separate sweeps across the Capricorn, Mopani, and Vhembe Districts, 15 individuals aged between 22 and 41 were detained for breaching immigration laws.

Authorities confirmed the suspects lacked valid documentation.

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, applauded the joint efforts of law enforcement and local residents.

The suspects are expected to appear in various magistrates' courts in the coming days, as investigations continue into their activities.

