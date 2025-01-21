‘No repeat of Stilfontein mine in Ekurhuleni’: Zama zama killed in Germiston shoot-out with metro police

An illegal miner suspect was killed, and another was rushed to the hospital with injuries, during a crackdown on illicit mining activities on the East Rand.

Am illegal miner was killed in a shoot-out with Ekurhuleni Metro Police in Germiston, during an illegal mining operation early on Tuesday. Three others fled the scene, while one was taken to hospital.

Among the suspects, four were South African nationals and one was a Mozambican citizen, all between the ages of 14 and 20, the officials confirmed.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said the shoot-out occurred at 4.30am, in the Marathon informal settlement, Primrose.

The shoot-out happened when the EMPD officers from the Intervention Unit together with other law enforcement agencies were conducting an operation targetting illegal mining in the area.

Makgato said during the operation, officers were confronted by a group of illegal miners who opened fire with a rifle, 9mm and revolver.

“An officer was confronted by a group of males who opened fire at officers. The officer tactically responded, and a shoot-out ensued, which led to one suspect being fatally wounded,” Makgato said.

She said the suspect was declared dead on scene.

“Another suspect was wounded during the shootout and taken to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital by Gauteng Emergency services,” she added.