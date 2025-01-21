Manhunt under way in Free State after tavern shooting leaves one dead

Thabong police are investigating a case of murder following the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man at a local tavern on Monday.

Police in the Free State have launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect believed to have gunned down a 32-year-old man on Monday, January 20, at a tavern in Thabong.

Police received a call around 12.30am on Tuesday, January 21 and rushed to the scene where the shooting incident occurred.

The victim was reportedly chased into the tavern by the suspect, described as an African male wearing a cap, blue overalls, and with his face concealed by a cloth.

Upon entering the establishment, the suspect allegedly opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times in the head and body.

The suspect then fled the scene in a silver Volkswagen Polo, leaving the victim dead on the spot.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating a case of murder. Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying or locating the suspect.

"Anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the alleged murder suspect can contact the Thabong Serious and Violent Crimes Unit," said Earle.

IOL