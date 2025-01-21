A man is accused of killing two tuck shop owners in front of their children for cigarettes, airtime and cash.

A 23-year-old man recently appeared before the court for allegedly killing two tuck shop owners in the North West province.

Kagiso Stock Malematje, who is from Lethabile, appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court facing charges of two counts of murder and a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said it is alleged that in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, the accused, together with three other men, planned and executed an attack on a tuck store in Maboloka village.

"The group reportedly robbed the deceased of cash, cigarettes, airtime, and two cellphones before fatally shooting them in front of their two minor children," said Mahanjana.

On Friday, January 17, a witness reported the event to police.

Malematje was eventually recognised and detained on the same day. Another male suspect thought to be engaged in the crime was apprehended but did not appear in court.

The case has been delayed until February 17 to allow for more investigation.

In a similar case, a tuck shop owner was hammered to death in the Northern Cape in October of 2024. Mohammed Ferazi, a 31-year-old Bangladeshi national, suffered serious head and back injuries and subsequently died.

The attack was captured on CCTV cameras inside the store. In the footage, Ferazi is seen standing inside the premises. One suspect is spotted standing outside, and another near the tuck shop's door.

As Ferazi proceeded to the rear of the store, the second suspect entered. He grabbed a hammer from the back of his trousers and struck Ferazi on the head.

Ferazi collapsed to the floor, and the suspect proceeded to attack him with the hammer more than six times. The second suspect glances up into the camera.

The two male suspects, Kgotso Gaobuse and Mosimanegape Bloem appeared in the Kathu Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of Ferazi and the robbery of the tuckshop he was employed at in Kathu.

IOL