Limpopo police seize R452,872 worth of illicit cigarettes

Limpopo police have arrested a 30-year-old foreign national, found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth R452,872 following a high-speed chase and a bold attempt to evade capture on Monday, January 20.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police were on patrol along the N1 in Musina when they spotted a suspicious Mercedes-Benz bearing Gauteng plates around 4am.

Officers moved to intercept, but the driver had other plans.

What began as a routine stop quickly escalated. The driver sped off, weaving dangerously along the highway in an effort to escape.

As police vehicles closed in, the suspect reversed his car into one of the patrol vehicles before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot. Officers gave chase and brought him into custody moments later.

"Upon searching the vehicle, officers found numerous cartoons of Remington Gold and Royal Express illicit cigarettes, with an estimated street value of R452,872. The vehicle, valued at R95,000, was also confiscated," said Ledwaba.

Authorities revealed the suspect was in South Africa illegally and now faces multiple charges, including possession of illicit goods, contravention of the Immigration Act, reckless driving, and damaging state property.

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the police teams involved.

“The commitment demonstrated by the Mission Area Joint Operation Centre (MAJOC) Roving team is essential to ensuring the safety and security of our province,” she said.

The suspect is set to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, January 22.

Police investigations continue.

