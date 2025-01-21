The recovered white Polo, suspected to have been hijacked near the Vaal Truck Stop in Sasolburg, was confiscated by police in Kroonstad.

A quick response by the Fezile Dabi District Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man in Kroonstad for possession of suspected stolen property, following a tip-off about a hijacked vehicle.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 19, around 2.15pm, when the patrol unit received information about a white Polo suspected to have been hijacked near the Vaal Truck Stop in Sasolburg.

Acting on the tip-off, the officers promptly tracked down the vehicle on Brand Street in Kroonstad, where the intercepted it.

“The driver was interviewed but failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of the vehicle,” said police spokesperson, Sergeant Josephine Rani.

The suspect was immediately arrested, and the vehicle confiscated.

The 25-year-old male now faces charges of possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court soon.

IOL