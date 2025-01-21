There has been a warning about thieves using coloured stickers to designate locations where they intend to take dogs.

Dog thefts are undoubtedly on the rise in KwaZulu-Natal, and according to the province's Lost and Found group, it's crucial to be aware of thieves' strategies.

According to the group, there has been a warning about thieves using coloured stickers to designate locations where they intend to steal dogs. They added that this is a concerning trend, and pet owners should be alert.

"Some stolen dogs are sold on the street, while others end up in illegal breeding operations where they are used to produce offspring for profit. It is heartbreaking to think about, but being informed can help you protect your furry friends," the group said.

Four Paws expanded on areas where canines are likely to go missing under suspicious circumstances.

"Dogs disappear in front of shops where they wait for their owners on a leash or are stolen from cars, gardens, or while out on walks. Especially in danger of being stolen are pedigree dogs and popular breeds such as French bulldogs, Dachshunds and Pugs," said the organisation.

To keep your dogs safe, pet owners are encouraged to take these extra precautions:

- Avoid leaving pets alone in vehicles. Dog thieves are known to break into locked cars and take dogs.

-When taking your dog out, make sure he or she wears a collar with a tag. Instead of your dog's name, use your surname and a cellphone number.

-Keep a constant check on your dogs, especially while they are outside.

-Secure your property with fences, gates, and locks.

-Take plenty of nice, clear images of your pet so that if it is lost or stolen, you can readily identify it and create lost posters/banners.

-Microchip and identify your pets so they may be returned if stolen.

IOL