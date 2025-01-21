ANC murder suspects surprised by Political Task Team’s court appearance

The men accused of gunning down two ANC members were stunned to see National Political Task Team members in the Durban High Court. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

One of the men accused of killing ANC ward 101 candidate Siyabonga Mkhize and ANC activist Mzukisi Nyanga was shocked to see a police officer from the National Political Task Team at the Durban High Court as he thought the team had been disbanded.

This comes after the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu stated in his report that the team looking into traditional leaders and political assassinations needs to be disbanded.

Sources claim that Mchunu’s report earlier this month has brought ‘happiness’ to criminals, saying that the team should go.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu recommended that the National Political Task Team be disbanded. Picture: Tumi Pakkies / Independent Newspapers

The murder case of Mkhize and Nyanga is among other cases being investigated by this team.

Five men are charged with their murders; they are Nkosinathi Emmanuel Ngcobo from Cator Manor, Sandile Mzizi from Cator Manor, Mkhipheni Mzimuni Ngiba, a former ANC eThekwini Councillor from Cato Crest, Sifiso Vincent Mlondo from Cato Crest, and Phathisakhe Ngiba from Nanda.

Murder accused former ANC councillor Mzimuni Ngiba. Picture: Facebook

Mkhize and Nyanga were gunned down in October 2021 just before the local government elections took place in November. Mkhize died from multiple gunshots to the head, while Nyanga was also killed by gunfire.

Mzizi, the second accused in this matter, asked a detective from the team what he was doing in court.

“What are you doing here because your team has been disbanded?” asked Mzizi.

The detective laughed and said we are still around and working hard.

This occurred after the Durban High Court postponed the matter to Wednesday morning to allow the State to conduct its consultations, and the defence to consult with its clients.

The trial was supposed to start on Monday, however, it would officially start tomorrow.

The accused are charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

