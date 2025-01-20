Sonia Mbele’s son, Donell, released on R1,000 bail amid rape accusations

Actress Sonia Mbele's rape accused son Donell, 23, was released on R1,000 bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. Photo: Supplied/ NPA

Actress Sonia Mbele's rape accused son Donell Mbele, 23, was released on R1,000 bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Donell faces two charges of rape for an alleged rape incident which took place on December 14 and 15, 2024.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana said the charges emanate from a complaint registered with Sandton South African Police Service (SAPS) by his 17-year-old girlfriend who alleges that Mbele raped her on December 14 and 15, 2024, at his place of residence in Morningside.

Mjonondwana said the girlfriend, explained that she was out on a date with Mbele at Clear Water Mall on December 14.

"After consuming some beverages and upon realising that the restaurant they were seated at, was about to close, they both agreed to move to a different venue. She said the accused allegedly indicated that he wanted them to pass by his place of residence as he needed to charge his phone. On arrival, that’s when the incidents allegedly occurred," said Mjonondwana.

Prior to his court appearance, Donell posted on his Instagram Stories, a picture of an inside of a church with a bible on one of the stools. He then wrote the scripture, Isiah 54:17 "No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you, declares the Lord."