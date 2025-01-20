Sonia Mbele’s son, Donell, released on R1,000 bail amid rape accusations

Actress Sonia Mbele's rape accused son Donell, 23, was released on R1,000 bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. Photo: Supplied/ NPA
Actress Sonia Mbele's rape accused son Donell Mbele, 23, was released on R1,000 bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Donell faces two charges of rape for an alleged rape incident which took place on December 14 and 15, 2024.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana said the charges emanate from a complaint registered with Sandton South African Police Service (SAPS) by his 17-year-old girlfriend who alleges that Mbele raped her on December 14 and 15, 2024, at his place of residence in Morningside.
Mjonondwana said the girlfriend, explained that she was out on a date with Mbele at Clear Water Mall on December 14.
"After consuming some beverages and upon realising that the restaurant they were seated at, was about to close, they both agreed to move to a different venue. She said the accused allegedly indicated that he wanted them to pass by his place of residence as he needed to charge his phone. On arrival, that’s when the incidents allegedly occurred," said Mjonondwana.
Prior to his court appearance, Donell posted on his Instagram Stories, a picture of an inside of a church with a bible on one of the stools. He then wrote the scripture, Isiah 54:17 "No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you, declares the Lord."
Donell took to Instagram to share a subtle message before his appearance. Photo: Screenshot
In an Instagram post, the woman detailed how she was violated by someone she could trust.
“I was violated by someone I thought I could trust. Someone I held close to my heart. I never thought this could happen to me and was very devastated when it did. This happened at his home (South Africa), in his room.
“At first, I consented to it but later changed my mind and didn’t want to get through with it and asked him to stop and, [but] he didn’t. I repeated myself multiple times and even started crying because he wouldn’t stop,” she wrote.
This is not Donell’s first run-in with the law, in 2022, another ex-girlfriend accused him of violent abuse.
The former “Generations” star, Sonia, who is also “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" producer, condemned her son over the abuse allegations in a statement.
“With that said, Donell will face his demons and take accountability for his actions and let the law take its course. I refuse to raise a man like his father. Rehab, therapy and internal healing will prevail,” she said at the time.
His matter was postponed to February 10, 2025.
