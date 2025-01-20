The total street value of the confiscated dagga and related paraphernalia is estimated at R120,000.

The Hawks have clamped down on a sophisticated drug lab that manufactured dagga products in KwaZulu-Natal and seized narcotics.

Two suspects were apprehended in a decisive combined operation led by Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation Hawks, in partnership with Newcastle K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence, and Public Order Policing.

Hawks' spokesperson Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane said based on solid intelligence acquired in November 2023, the Hawks determined that the facilities were being utilised as a dagga laboratory, where it was processed, blended with other substances, and marketed as consumable items to customers.

"Securing a search warrant from the Newcastle Magistrate’s court, the joint team executed the warrant at the aforementioned address. During the search, evidence confirming the premises as a fully functional dagga laboratory was discovered, including edibles (sweets), dagga, weight scale, oil and pots with cooked dagga in the kitchen," Ncane said.

Ncane went on to say that police uncovered dagga cigars, bottled dagga, a drug presser, a pricing list for consumable items, dagga plants, a warm light, and a formidable plastic shower structure. Cash from sales was also uncovered.

The suspects were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs. They appeared before the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on January 20, 2025.

The KZN Hawks' provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, congratulated the members on the arrest of the suspects.

He also praised the joint operation for their comprehensive investigation and successful execution of the search warrant, highlighting the considerable disruption to a large-scale dagga laboratory in the region.

IOL