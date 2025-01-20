Limpopo police seize R14 million in illicit cigarettes at Beitbridge

Limpopo police arrested a 44-year-old foreign national in the fight against cross-border smuggling, seizing illicit cigarettes worth over R14 million at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on January 18.

The police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect, driving a white truck with a tanker trailer, claimed the vehicle was empty. But police, unconvinced by his story, directed the truck to the commercial ramp zone for inspection.

"During the search, police discovered that it was fully loaded with illicit cigarettes of Remington Gold brand and the suspect failed to provide satisfactory explanation regarding the origin of the cigarettes and he was immediately placed under arrest on the spot," said Mashaba.

"During the arrest, police confiscated 710 boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R14,449,363 and a truck tanker valued at R2,500,000."

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended officers for their vigilance and quick action.

The suspect is set to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of smuggling illicit goods. The investigation is still underway.

IOL News