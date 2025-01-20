Police recovered mandrax tablets worth R1.5 million following a high-speed chase on the N1 highway.

A routine patrol on the N1 highway by the Maitland Flying Squad turned into a high-speed chase on Sunday, January 19, when officers spotted a Golf 6 GTI driving recklessly.

The vehicle’s erratic behavior prompted officers to call for backup while monitoring the driver’s movements.

“When the driver of the VW Golf became aware of the presence of the patrol vehicle, he sped off, which resulted in a high-speed chase,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

The pursuit ended near the Sable Road exit, where police successfully intercepted the vehicle.

"The occupants became restless but were quickly brought under control," said Swartbooi.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered a consignment of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R1.5 million.

The two male occupants, aged 40 and 37, were detained on charges of drug possession.

The suspects are expected are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court soon.

