IOL Former Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula appearing before the Pretoria magistrate's court for fraud. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

Former speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have to wait two months for her application to have State documents disclosed in her corruption and money laundering case.

The matter was heard in the Pretoria High Court on Monday and adjourned to March 28, 2025.

April will mark a year that Mapisa-Nqakula was arrested.

She is facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering.

"These charges relate to her tenure between 2016 and 2019 when she was the minister of defense, wherein she allegedly received and solicited approximately R4.5 million from Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, whose company was a service provider to the department, of which R2.1 was received in cash," explained Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Speaking about today's proceedings, Mamothame said the matter was adjourned for the State and Mapisa-Nqakula's legal representative to discuss her request for further disclosures of the State docket.

"Her legal representative made an application to have disclosures of “B” and “C” sections of the docket which contain correspondence and the investigation diary, respectively.

"The IDAC followed this approach in the interest of justice, in a sincere attempt to narrow the facts at issue and to move the matter to trial as soon as possible."

The accused bail of R50,000 bail was extended.

Pretoria News reported that the official indictment listed 26 witnesses which the State is intending to call, including United Democratic Movement leader, General Bantu Holomisa, who is also Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

IOL News