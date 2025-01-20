Double murder: Police arrest two suspects involved in deadly tuck shop shooting in North West

The victims, a man and a woman, were shot dead in the early hours of Thursday morning inside a tuck shop in Checkers Section, Mabodoka village.

Two suspects are behind bars following a lightning-fast police operation that solved a double murder at a Maboloka village tuck shop within 24 hours, leading to the recovery of illegal firearms.

The duo was arrested in the early hours of Friday, January 17, in Lethlabile Blocks I and G during a collaborative effort by the Brits Trio Task Team and Lethlabile Visible Policing in North West province.

The arrests followed the fatal shooting of two individuals in a tuck shop in Checkers Section, Mabodoka village, on Thursday morning.

While the motive remains unclear, the police wasted no time in following up on intelligence that led them to the suspects.

The operation’s success hinged on the swift arrest of the first suspect in Block I. A subsequent interview led officers to Block G, where the second suspect and crucial evidence were discovered.

"The team confiscated firearms that included a 12-gauge shotgun with filed off serial number, four ammunition as well as a silver 9mm star pistol with filed off serial number and one ammunition, which were found hidden in the garden," said police spokesperson Captain Mpho Manyoba.

Both suspects are due to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 20. The 28-year-old will face additional charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police investigations remain ongoing as authorities pursue other potential suspects.

The acting North West police commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng lauded the police teams for their dedication and urgency, ensuring justice for the victims.

IOL