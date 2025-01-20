Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspected serial rapist linked to multiple cases of rape and abduction of minors in Emalahleni

A suspected serial rapist accused of terrorising minors between the ages of seven and 13 in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga has been arrested, following a meticulous investigation by the South African Police Service's specialised Family Violence unit.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said victims were terrorised by a man in a vehicle which was driving around the area of Emalahleni, stalking children.

“The perpetrator would send them to a tuck shop to single them out of other children, then followed the victims, grabbed them, and forced them inside the vehicle,” said Ndubane.

The suspect, 39, is alleged to have been responsible for at least 10 reported cases of rape and kidnapping in Emalahleni, Vosman, and Mhluzi. Police allege these the crimes occurred between 2023 and 2024.

The arrest was made while the suspect was attending court in Vosman for a separate case involving assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) in a gender-based violence incident.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 20.

Acting police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi praised the police team for their hard work, emphasising the importance of justice for the victims.

“We are adamant that the team consisting of detectives and prosecutors will ensure that they present a watertight case against the suspect in order to have a conviction,” he said.

IOL