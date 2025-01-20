A killer has been jailed for stabbing his wife to death after an argument on their way home from a tavern. He handed himself over to police the following day.

Wife killer, Malose Masosa, 38, will spend the next 18 years of his life in jail for his heinous crime.

Masosa has been sentenced for the brutal murder of his wife Mokgaetjie Tshabi, 37, during the night of Saturday, May 11, 2024, following an altercation.

The sentence was handed down by the Mokopane Regional Court on January 16 in Limpopo.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the court heard that on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at midnight, the deceased got into an argument with her husband, Masosa, outside a tavern in Mapela Danisani.

The couple subsequently decided to go home, but the woman's brother who had noticed what was happening followed after them.

"Along the way, the accused stabbed his wife several times on her body with a sharp object. His brother tried to intervene, but he was also chased away. Thereafter, he dragged her to the nearby household where the owner was asleep and left her dead," said Thakeng.

Police and medical emergency services officials were sent to the site, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

However, the accused turned himself in to Mahwelereng SAPS the next day, and he was arrested and charged with murder.

The case was assigned to Detective Sergeant Lesiba Sekutu, who worked diligently to ensure that a comprehensive investigation was carried out.

The accused appeared many times at Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court before the case was moved to Mokopane Regional Court with no bail granted.

Masosa was convicted of murder and sentenced to an effective 18 years in jail.