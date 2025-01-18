eSwatini woman and two South African men arrested for possession of dagga worth over R67,000

Police arrested three suspects between the ages 32 and 52 after they were allegedly found with dagga on the N2 Road, between Pongola and Piet Retief in Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied/SAPS
Image: SAPS
Police arrested three suspects between the ages 32 and 52 after they were allegedly found with dagga on the N2 Road, between Pongola and Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.
Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said police officers from the Mahamba port of entry were conducting routine patrols when they spotted a red Mercedes Benz minibus with three occupants, two men and a woman.
"The vehicle was stopped, and police conducted a search. Upon searching, they discovered eight rolls of dagga wrapped in black plastic bags. It was during this time when the suspects were immediately arrested and charged for dealing in dagga," said Ndubane.
Ndubane added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were traveling from eSwatini and were heading to KwaZulu-Natal.
"The two male suspects are South African citizens, and the vehicle belongs to the 37-year-old male suspect, and it was impounded for further investigation. The female suspect is a foreign national from eSwatini without valid documentation to be in South Africa," he said.
Ndubane said the confiscated dagga weighed at least 45 kilograms, with an estimated street value of about R67,500.
Police said the confiscated dagga weighed at least 45 kilograms, with an estimated street value of about R67,500.
Image: SAPS
The suspects are expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 20, 2025, where they are expected to make a formal bail application.
Ndubane said police cannot rule out the possibility of additional charges for contravening of the Immigration Act of South Africa.
Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has welcomed the arrests and issued a stern warning against those who take chances and traffic illegal substances.
“Our embers continue to work tirelessly and ensure that these trafficking of dagga and other substances cannot be allowed to continue unabated. Those found on the wrong side of the law will face serious consequences,” said Mkhwanazi.
IOL