eSwatini woman and two South African men arrested for possession of dagga worth over R67,000

Police arrested three suspects between the ages 32 and 52 after they were allegedly found with dagga on the N2 Road, between Pongola and Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said police officers from the Mahamba port of entry were conducting routine patrols when they spotted a red Mercedes Benz minibus with three occupants, two men and a woman.

"The vehicle was stopped, and police conducted a search. Upon searching, they discovered eight rolls of dagga wrapped in black plastic bags. It was during this time when the suspects were immediately arrested and charged for dealing in dagga," said Ndubane.

Ndubane added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were traveling from eSwatini and were heading to KwaZulu-Natal.

"The two male suspects are South African citizens, and the vehicle belongs to the 37-year-old male suspect, and it was impounded for further investigation. The female suspect is a foreign national from eSwatini without valid documentation to be in South Africa," he said.

Ndubane said the confiscated dagga weighed at least 45 kilograms, with an estimated street value of about R67,500.