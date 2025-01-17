Hennie Mabasa, a Tshwane Metro Police member appeared at the Delmas Magistrate's Court after being arrested in connection with a hijacking case in Sundra, Mpumalanga: File Photo: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers

Hennie Mabasa, a Tshwane Metro Police member appeared at the Delmas Magistrate's Court after being arrested in connection with a hijacking case in Sundra, Mpumalanga.

Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the 36-year-old appeared in court on Friday after he was arrested on the day of the incident on January 15, 2025.

Ndubane said that on the day, around 2am, two courier company employees were in Sundra, driving along the N12 Road in a Mitsubishi bakkie.

The two employees were escorting company trucks and were armed.

"A VW Golf 7 is said to have emerged from behind with its siren on and flashing blue lights The Mitsubishi bakkie was then pulled over and forced to stop. When the driver of the bakkie went out of the vehicle, he met four people, including one female dressed in Metro Police uniform," said Ndubane.

Ndubane said the driver was ordered to produce a driver's licence, and after the suspects realised that he was armed, he was asked for a firearm as well as its licence. The same instructions were given to his fellow co-worker.

"After disarming the two men, the four suspects then reportedly held their victims at gunpoint and ordered them to lie down in front of the VW Golf."

It was said Mabasa drove around with the driver of the bakkie in a VW Golf then dropped him off at Nel Street in Sundra whilst his accomplice dropped the other worker next to the R42 Road and took the bakkie.

"The co-worker managed to contact his employer who came and picked him, and they later spotted the VW Golf stuck in the mud somewhere in Delmas. Other security companies were then summoned to come and help," said Ndubane.

Mabasa, who was driving the VW Golf, was approached and he claimed that he was lost but later changed his story to say that he was hijacked.

"Surprisingly, when he saw a police vehicle approaching, Mabasa tried to evade arrest, but he was apprehended," explained Ndubane.

Ndubane said Mabasa's accomplices are still at large and were being sought by the police.

Mabasa was remanded in custody and will make his next appearance on January 23 where he is expected to apply for bail.

