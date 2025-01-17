The rescue team was called in to search for the two girls who were swept away by heavy water currents at Vals River.

Police in Bothaville in the Free State have launched an inquest after a tragic drowning incident at the Vals River claimed the lives of two young girls.

The ordeal began on Tuesday, January 16, when the two girls were reported missing and were last seen by their friend at Vals River, said Free State police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle.

"The incident was reported to the police and an intense search was immediately launched. It is alleged that the girls, aged 7, 10, and 11 were swept away by heavy water currents at Vals River, Bothaville. However, one of the victims, aged 11, managed to cling onto a tree stem. Police divers were summoned to the scene and worked tirelessly to recover the bodies of the deceased with no success," said Earle.

On Thursday, the search intensified with support from the Free State Airwing Unit. After days of uncertainty, the bodies of the seven-year-old and 10-year-old were recovered from the river. Emergency personnel confirmed their deaths at the scene.

While the two victims have been identified by their families, their names remain withheld at the families’ request.

Authorities have opened an inquest to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

IOL News