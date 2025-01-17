A predawn police chase on Tshwane's R55 turned deadly on Thursday morning when suspected copper thieves opened fire on police officers, leaving one suspect dead and R60,000 worth of stolen infrastructure recovered.

Officers from the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Erasmia responded to a lookout for a suspicious vehicle believed to be involved in criminal activities in the Brooklyn area around 2.50am. The vehicle, spotted during patrols along the R55, matched the description provided, but when officers attempted to stop it, the suspects opened fire, prompting a high-speed chase.

“A high-speed chase ensued, with the vehicle heading towards the Mooiplaas informal settlement. During the pursuit, the suspects continued shooting at the officers, who retaliated,” said police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk.

The chase ended when police immobilised the vehicle by shooting out its tyres. A bullet struck one of the suspects through the boot, and he died at the scene. However, four other suspects fled on foot and remain at large.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers uncovered three bags filled with chopped up copper cables, measuring approximately 60 metres in length and valued at an estimated R60,000.

"The vehicle was confiscated and forms part of the investigation to determine whether the vehicle was used in other criminal activities, said Van Dyk.

A man claiming to be the vehicle’s owner later arrived at Pretoria West police station. He was taken in for questioning, police said.

Police have opened cases of attempted murder and tampering with essential infrastructure as the investigation continues.

Members of the public with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects are urged to contact their nearest police station.

